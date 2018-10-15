Did you know that some local TV stations are moving frequencies?

TUCSON, Ariz. - By law, nearly 1,000 television stations across the country are required to move frequencies to make room for wireless internet broadband services. As a result, The CW Tucson (KWBA-TV) is moving frequencies on 11/30. As we work to make this change, some interruption of service may be experienced.

Viewers who watch TV over the air with an antenna will need to rescan their TV sets on Rescan Day, November 30th.

Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area.

Because stations are required to move at different times, viewers may have to rescan more than once (each time a station in their market changes frequencies).

Viewers will not need to purchase any new equipment or services.

This move is happening behind the scenes, so the channel number viewers know will not change.

Why is this happening?

Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) held an auction to reallocate TV broadcast airwaves for wireless internet broadband services.

At the conclusion of the auction, the FCC determined that nearly 1,000 TV stations must move frequencies to make room for wireless internet carriers.

As required by the FCC, TV stations will be moving frequencies at different times starting in 2018 through at least the spring of 2020.

This may require viewers who use an antenna to watch TV to rescan more than once – each time a local station changes frequencies.

What does this mean for local viewers?

Viewers will need to take simple steps to rescan their television sets when KWBA-TV and others in our market move frequencies. They will not need to purchase new equipment or services.

Viewers who subscribe to cable or satellite television will not have to rescan – their service provider will do this for them.

Rescanning is a straightforward process: select "scan" or "autotune" from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Instructions are usually available by pressing the "set-up" or "menu" buttons on your remote control.

If viewers haven’t rescanned their TVs recently, they may discover TV channels they didn’t know they were missing.

How can viewers prepare for these changes?

Viewers should stay tuned to The CW Tucson and visit our Facebook page for more information leading up to, and on our Rescan Day.

Viewers can also visit TVAnswers.org to learn more, such as how to rescan their televisions and when all their local stations are moving frequencies. They can also sign-up for mobile alerts and email updates on changes that may affect them.

Our station remains committed to ensuring our viewers have access to the news, emergency updates and entertainment they rely on us to deliver every day. We want to make this transition as easy as possible for everyone.