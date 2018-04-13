Comedian Will Ferrell taken to hospital after SUV flips

Partly Cloudy
Billy Eichner and Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) "Glam Up The Midterms" at Oceanside High School Performing Arts Center, a conversation about the upcoming primary in CA-49 as part of Funny Or Die and Billy Eichner's "Glam Up The Midterms" non-partisan campaign to encourage and energize young people to vote on April 12, 2018 in Oceanside, California.
Three people, including actor and comedian Will Ferrell, were taken to a hospital after an SUV the actor was in flipped during a two-car accident.
TMZ reports the crash happened on Interstate 5 in Orange County, California around 11 p.m. local time Thursday.
TMZ reports that witnesses said Ferrell was speaking on a phone when paramedics loaded him into an ambulance, and that a woman involved in the crash appeared more seriously injured and was bleeding.
Earlier that evening, Ferrell was at a high school for a “Funny or Die” event called “Glam Up The Midterms … Vote Classy, San Diego." It was to encourage young people to vote.
The actor appeared there as his “Anchorman” character Ron Burgundy. Ferrell was interviewed by comedian Billy Eichner.
A representative for Ferrell told TMZ Friday morning that the actor "did not suffer any significant injury" and was released from the hospital.