ACM Awards: Follow who is winning big and taking home a trophy

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Miranda Lambert attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Keep track of the latest wins from the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Song of the Year: "Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert
Lambert's reaction: "Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me"
Album of the Year: "From a Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton
Stapleton's reaction: Stapleton couldn't attend the ACM Awards because he is with his wife in Nashville where the couple is expecting twins.
Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
Old Dominion reaction: "There's a lot of people that make a lot of sacrifices in order for us to be where we are right now"
Vocal Event of the Year: "The Fighter" - Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
Urban's reaction: "It was such a pleasure to do this song with Carrie Underwood"
Underwood's reaction: "Thank you for having me. I'm still kinda shaking right now. Thank you country radio"
Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert
Lambert's reaction: "I can not believe this. I really can't. I love country music, it is my entire life."
Previously announced awards:
Video of the Year: It Ain't My Fault - Brothers Osborne
Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne
Songwriter of the Year: Rhett Akins
New Female Vocalist of the Year: Lauren Alaina
New Male Vocalist of the Year: Brett Young
Young's reaction: "I'm on cloud nine, I feel like I'm living my dream and I'm so fortunate"
New Vocal Duo of the Year: Midland
Keep updating this story for the latest updates on winners from the ACMs.