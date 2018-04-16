ACM Awards: Follow who is winning big and taking home a trophy

Chase Snider
5:30 PM, Apr 15, 2018
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Miranda Lambert attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Tommaso Boddi
Keep track of the latest wins from the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. 

Song of the Year: "Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert 

Lambert's reaction: "Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me"

Album of the Year:  "From a Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton

Stapleton's reaction: Stapleton couldn't attend the ACM Awards because he is with his wife in Nashville where the couple is expecting twins. 

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion 

Old Dominion reaction: "There's a lot of people that make a lot of sacrifices in order for us to be where we are right now"

Vocal Event of the Year: "The Fighter" - Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood  

Urban's reaction: "It was such a pleasure to do this song with Carrie Underwood" 

Underwood's reaction: "Thank you for having me. I'm still kinda shaking right now. Thank you country radio"

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert

Lambert's reaction: "I can not believe this. I really can't. I love country music, it is my entire life." 

 

Previously announced awards:

Video of the Year: It Ain't My Fault - Brothers Osborne

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Songwriter of the Year: Rhett Akins

New Female Vocalist of the Year: Lauren Alaina

New Male Vocalist of the Year: Brett Young

Young's reaction: "I'm on cloud nine, I feel like I'm living my dream and I'm so fortunate" 

New Vocal Duo of the Year: Midland

