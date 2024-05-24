Celine Dion reveals she almost died amid battle with stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion is getting candid about a scary health moment amid her battle with stiff person syndrome.

The singer, who is sharing her journey with the illness in her upcoming “I Am: Celine Dion” documentary dropping on Prime Video next month, shared that stiff person syndrome almost took her life.

“She is now much better, but at some point, she almost died, which is something that she says,” said "Today" show host Hoda Kotb, sharing a preview of an interview she did with the singer.

Kotb said Thursday on NBC that she flew to Las Vegas for an interview with Dion that will air in a few weeks.

In a trailer for her documentary, Dion shared her passion for singing and performing, as well as her determination to get back to the stage despite her struggles.

“I’m working hard every day, but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much,” Dion said in the trailer.

“If I can’t run, I’ll walk, if I can’t walk, I’ll crawl — but I won’t stop,” the singer said through tears.

Dion first revealed in the fall of 2022 that she had stiff person syndrome, which is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasms that limit mobility, as well as other symptoms like double vision and slurred speech, according to Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

In December, the singer's sister Claudette Dion shared an update that Celine Dion had lost control of her muscles. Prior to that, the singer had to cancel her European tour, which was scheduled to run from Aug. 26, 2023 through April 22, 2024.

Despite her struggles, Dion told Vogue France in April that she is staying positive.

“My dream is to live in the present. One day at a time. I am truly very lucky,” said the singer.

“Today, I am a woman who feels strong and positive about the future. One day at a time,” she said.

In February, Dion made a surprise and rare public appearance during the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine says there is no cure for stiff person syndrome, but working with a specialist and maintaining symptom control can make living with the disease more manageable.