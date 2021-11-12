Britney Spears conservatorship could end during Friday court hearing

A California judge will issue a ruling on Friday that could potentially end the conservatorship case involving pop star Britney Spears, which has controlled many aspects of her life for the past 13 years.

If the judge rules in favor of Spears' motion to end the conservatorship, she would have full control over her music career, finances and medical decisions for the first time since 2008.

In stunning court testimony in July, Spears broke down while publicly calling for the court to end the conservatorship. She told a judge that the conservatorship went so far as to force her to take medication and birth control against her will.

"I've told the world I'm happy and OK," Spears said about the arrangement. "I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized."

According to NBC News, Spears' attorney formally filed a request to end the conservatorship in October, weeks after the court suspended her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate.

Jamie Spears had controlled his daughters' finances since February 2008, when the pop star entered into the agreement after a series of public mental health episodes.

Britney Spears' attorney has claimed that Jamie Spears "profited handsomely" as conservator and granted himself a $16,000-a-month compensation for controlling her funds.

Prior to his removal as conservator of his daughter's estate, Jamie Spears had asked the court to end the conservatorship altogether — though he claimed it wasn't in her best interest to do so.

After Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator of his daughter's estate, public account John Zabel took over. Jodi Montgomery is still the conservator of Britney Spears' person and in charge of the singer's personal life.

Calls to end the conservatorship have been fueled by her fan base, which started a grassroots campaign in 2019 to #FreeBritney. The viral calls sparked a 2020 New York Times documentary which shed more light on the arrangement.

Officials are expecting a large turnout outside of the Los Angeles courthouse Friday ahead of the hearing.