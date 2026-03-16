ASU graduate earns Oscar nomination for short film 'The Singers'

TEMPE, AZ — An Arizona State University graduate helped bring an Oscar-nominated short film to the screen.

Producer David Breschel worked on The Singers, which is nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at the Academy Awards.

The film was directed by Sam A. Davis and inspired by a short story by Russian author Ivan Turgenev.

The short was shot on 35mm film and is largely improvised, according to ASU News.

According to ASU News, the cast includes non-actors who were found through social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

"The Singers" is currently streaming on Netflix.