98th Annual Tucson Rodeo to feature country music group Lonestar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo Committee has chosen Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, as its opening day for La Fiesta de los Vaqueros 98th Annual Tucson Rodeo.

And not only that, this upcoming celebration of the cowboy will also feature country music group Lonestar.

"The Tucson Rodeo is a long-standing community event and the Tucson Rodeo Committee looks forward to engaging with our community in a new way, with a country music concert," shared Tucson Rodeo Committee Chairman Jose Calderon. "Lonestar has many well known and loved songs and we are excited to have them as part of the 98th Tucson Rodeo."

Tucson Rodeo Media Representative Michelle Garcia-Estrada told KGUN 9 the committee is also offering a Black Friday sale of $5 off each concert ticket.

This offer using promotion code "THANKS" is only available during Thanksgiving weekend, Thursday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Garcia-Estrada clarified with KGUN 9 this concert ticket is not the same as rodeo admission.

Anyone interested in buying tickets may do so at TucsonRodeo.com.

RELATED: Former Tucson Rodeo Committee General Manager Gary Williams dies at age 73

Remembering former Tucson Rodeo GM Gary Williams