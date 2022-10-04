Former Tucson Rodeo Committee General Manager Gary Williams dies at age 73

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Tucson Rodeo Committee General Manager Gary Williams died at age 73, a Tucson Rodeo spokesperson told KGUN 9.

Williams, who retired in 2021, served in the role for 26 years.

He was named as the organization's first general manager in 1995.

He also served on the Pro Rodeo Committee Executive Council, representing more than 600 professional rodeos in North America.

Williams was a member of the organization's board of directors and president of the Turquoise Rodeo Circuit, which encompasses all professional rodeos in Arizona and New Mexico.

He was also on the Wrangler Jeans National Rodeo Advisory Council.

Tickets for La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo are now on sale. The 98th Tucson Rodeo will go from Feb. 18-26.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

