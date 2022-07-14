Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

2nd baby for Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson amid scandal

People-Kardashian Baby
AP
This combination photo shows TV personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson during an NBA basketball practice in Oakland, Calif., on May 30, 2018. A representative for Kardashian confirms she and ex Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for daughter True via surrogate. In a statement, the rep says the surrogate got pregnant in November. (AP Photo)
People-Kardashian Baby
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 18:47:02-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A representative for Khloe Kardashian confirms she and ex Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for daughter True via surrogate.

The 38-year-old Good American clothing brand co-founder and the NBA player have had a rollercoaster relationship ever since they began dating in 2016.

In a statement, the rep says the surrogate got pregnant in November.

That's before it was revealed in December that the Chicago Bulls player cheated on the reality star with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Nichols filed a paternity suit against Thompson, and he later admitted to having sex with her around his March birthday last year.

A court-ordered paternity test confirmed he's the father of Nichols' 7-month-old son.

Thompson also has a 5-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig.

True is 4 years old.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰