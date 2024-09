TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A house fire on the Eastside left two people dead Thursday morning, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Calle Osito, near Kolb and Golf Links early Thursday morning. TFD, Tucson Police, and Animal Protection were on scene as firefighters battled the blaze.

Traffic on Calle Osito was blocked off this morning.

This is a developing story, and we'll bring you more updates as they come in on-air and online.