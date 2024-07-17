Thieves are also looking for a haul on Amazon Prime Day

Millions of packages are swiped from doorsteps every year, and not just around Black Friday in November. You also need to be extra cautious after big shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, as well.

The security company SafeWise says 35% of people have reported a missing package over the last year.

That's the equivalent of 119 million packages not making it to their destination. Roger Ford says he's been a victim more than once at his apartment building.

"They see a box sitting outside, they are taking stuff and having a beautiful day with it," he said.

"I've had a phone stolen and a tablet stolen," he added.

RELATED STORY | 11 perks for Amazon Prime members you might not know about

Jen Wilbert of Travelers Insurance said thieves tend to strike when there's a big increase in package deliveries, just as they do after Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

"Theft on premises increases about 20% around that time of the year," she said. "Mysterious disappearance also is up about 36% around that time of the year."

Research from SafeWise shows that porch pirates steal Amazon packages the most, making up more than 55% of stolen packages. That's followed by FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, grocery delivery and Hello Fresh.

What you can do to protect your packages

Wilbert says to use technology to your advantage, by setting up delivery alerts, doorbell cameras or smart lighting.

"Online retailers also give us a lot of great options to select delivery dates and times," she said.

If you're out of town, she says try to utilize Amazon lockers or other pickup locations. Or, she says, provide detailed delivery instructions such as "leave packages behind a flowerpot" or "on the side of the garage."

RELATED STORY | Top Amazon Prime Day scams, and how to avoid them

Old-fashioned methods work too, such as creating a buddy system with neighbors or having packages delivered to your office.

If a package is stolen, she says the retailer or your credit card company may offer theft protection.

You can also call your insurance provider, but keep in mind, she says, "Just consider the value of the item in that package relative to any deductible that you have on the policy."

For a smaller item, it may not be worth filing a claim.

That way you don't waste your money.

_______________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com