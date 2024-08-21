Beware of these 4 scams targeting college students

Today's college students may be tech-savvy, but a surprising number of students report scams to the Better Business Bureau after learning their lesson a little too late.

From scholarships to new credit cards, college students headed back to campus have a lot of reasons to hand out their information. That's why it's so important they know the difference between a real offer and a scam.

Students report questionable scholarship offers

As colleges bring out "welcome" signs, and students unpack their belongings, they have a lot to process. Hannah Kohlhorst says one of the trickiest parts of starting school was navigating financial aid.

"When I was looking at scholarships," she said, "I'd go to a lot of different websites, and some of them would look sketchy."

Kaya Wilson says she struggled to find legitimate offers.

"It just says you could win a thousand dollars, or a $5,000 scholarship if you sign up with certain links," Wilson said,

As the semester begins, Chris Drake with the digital protection company iconectiv, warns that students are the target of a number of financial scams, including:



Fake scholarships; these are typically looking for personal information like names, addresses, and Social Security numbers

Bogus apartment listings; scammers will often copy photos of legitimate ads, and repost them on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist

Fake credit card offers that look for Social Security numbers

Online shopping scams, offering discount clothing and handbags that never arrive

"Don't go to websites you just see come out of the blue that you've never heard of," Drake said, "that have that best deal on the latest in-vogue jeans or tote."

How to protect yourself

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau warns students not to casually fill out forms without knowing exactly what they're signing up for. Be careful, she says, of "just filling out a form to get a free t-shirt."

Drake says that sensitive information often includes phone numbers.

"That's because that's your prevalent form of digital identity," Drake said, "and we have to start protecting that like it matters because it does."

The Better Business Bureau recommends that you:



Have important documents sent to your permanent home, not a dorm

Update your computer with anti-virus software

Guard your passwords, and never use the same password on multiple sites

Beware of unsolicited offers about scholarships or financial aid, whether via emails, texts, or social media ads

That way you don't run into trouble, and you don't waste your money.

______________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com