Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire And Other Country Music Legends Honor Loretta Lynn With Touching Tributes

Country music stars and other celebrities paused to share their memories and tributes to Loretta Lynn following news of the death of the singer and songwriter on Oct. 4 at the age of 90.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” Lynn’s family announced on her official website.

Lynn broke new ground in country music back in the mid-1960s. Her humble beginnings in the music business were immortalized in the 1980 Oscar-winning film “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” starring Sissy Spacek as Lynn. She continued to work throughout her life, releasing her final album, “Still Woman Enough,” in 2021.

Across social media, Lynn’s fellow country music stars — most of whom she influenced during her six-decade career — stopped and took a moment to honor the legend who inspired them.

Dolly Parton referred to Lynn as her sister in a touching tribute on Twitter.

“We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them,” Parton posted on Twitter.

Reba McEntire shared emotional words on Facebook about how Lynn reminded her of her own mother, and that she appreciated how Lynn paved “the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers.”

“Mama and Loretta Lynn were four years apart, Mama being the oldest,” McEntire wrote in the caption of a photo with Lynn. “They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women who loved their children and were fiercely loyal.”

In 1966, Lynn became the first female country singer to write a No. 1 hit with “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).” The song also earned Lynn a gold album certification, marking the first time a woman in country music earned that honor.

Martina McBride talked with NBC’s Today about how Lynn blazed a trail for women singer-songwriters in county music.

“She was really ‘the’ trailblazer when you think about it,” McBride said in the interview. “She was the first woman to write her own songs in a time when that just didn’t happen. And she wrote about women. She wrote about herself.”

Another country music legend, George Strait, paid tribute to Lynn and shared a touching photo of the pair on his Twitter account.

We’re sure going to miss @LorettaLynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road. — gs pic.twitter.com/TxniY3Qmgs — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) October 4, 2022

Back in January 2002, Lynn wrote a piece for Esquire called “What I’ve Learned” where she shared various bits of wisdom she learned over her life. The last piece of knowledge she shared reflected her work ethic even 20 years later.

“Working keeps you young,” she wrote. “I ain’t ever gonna stop. And when I do, it’s gonna be right on stay. That’ll be it.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.