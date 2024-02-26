11 easy ways to increase the humidity in your home without buying a humidifier

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The humidity of your air is an important factor for your health. Dry air in your home can aggravate respiratory problems and even make you more likely to catch a cold or the flu.

But did you know having the appropriate humidity levels in your home is important for your home’s health as well? It’s true! Maintaining the right level of humidity in your home can help prevent mold, mildew and bacteria growth as well as inhibit dust mites. It also is beneficial for hardwood floors to have a consistent humidity level, as the boards will swell in higher amounts of humidity and constrict when the air is dryer.

If your air is feeling dry but you don’t want to shell out money for a clunky humidifier, here are 11 alternative methods to increase the humidity in your home.

1. Let Your Clothes Air-Dry

Save some energy, skip the dryer, and line-dry your clothes in your home on a drying rack. If you have the extra space, this is a great way to get more moisture into the air.

2. Put Bowl(s) of Water on Top of Registers

I’ve tried this trick and it works. Simply place a metal (or ceramic) bowl on top of your floor register or radiant heating unit. Depending on the current humidity levels in your home (and how much your heat is blasting) the water will evaporate into the air. For me, it takes about a week for the water to fully evaporate in a medium-sized metal dog bowl.

3. Put Bowl(s) of Water on Windowsills

If your registers are on the wall or ceiling, try placing a bowl or vase of water on a sunny windowsill. The warmth from the daily sun will gently warm the water and it’ll evaporate slowly into your air.

4. Make a Pot of tea

Using a teapot on the stove to heat water for your tea will help release moisture into the air.

5. Leave the Door Open When You Shower

Let the steam escape from your bathroom and into the home by leaving the door open when you shower.

6. Let Bathwater Cool Before Draining

If you prefer to soak in the tub, keep the door open and let the water cool to room temperature before draining. The warm air will evaporate into your home. You can also do this if you wash dishes by hand in the sink; let the used dishwater cool before draining. One very important note, though: If you have small children or curious pets, this method isn’t recommended.

Adobe

7. Get a Few Houseplants

Houseplants can help in adding humidity to your home. How? Plants continuously release moisture from their leaves and stems as vapor. This process is called evapotranspiration and as long as you keep them watered, they will help aid in regulating humidity levels in your home.

Adobe

8. Vent Your Dryer Inside

Don’t have the time to let your clothes line-dry? Install a simple kit that allows you to vent your dryer inside your house instead of outside. Not only will the moisture from drying your clothes stay in the house, but you could cut down on heating costs by releasing the warm air into your home.

9. Let Your Dishes Air-Dry

Have you ever opened your dishwasher before the heated cycle? You’re welcomed by a hot whoosh of (humid!) air. As another way to save energy while adding moisture to the air, open the dishwasher after the last rinse cycle and let the dishes air-dry.

10. Cook More On Your Stovetop

The moisture released from cooking on the stove (like boiling water) is a great way to multi-task getting dinner on the table while also adding some healthy humidity to your air.

Adobe

11. Repurpose Your Candle Warmers

If you have a candle warmer in your home that doesn’t get much use, try repurposing it into a humidifier. Here’s how: If you have an electric candle warmer, simply place a glass vase or cup filled with water on top. An electric coffee mug warmer works for this, too!

