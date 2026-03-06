Dan's Discoveries: Outlaw Zipline lets you fly fast to beat the bad guys

TOMBSTONE, Ariz (KGUN) — There's no better place in the world to experience the Old West than right here in Southern Arizona.

Just when you thought you'd done it all; the Presidio tour, Old Tucson Studios, Tombstone.

There's a new attraction I discovered that'll have you flying high over the "town too tough to die."

So what's with Tombstone?

I mean, we all know it's historic and represents a bygone era but everywhere you look, it's just OK.

From the corral, to the cafe, to the kids stuff and the souvenirs, to Old Kinderhook carriage rides... OK.

"We embrace our heritage here. It being the Old West. You expect to see people dressed like me."

Lane Wilkins, unphased by my lame attempt at humor, is committed to bringing something a little bit more lively to this tourist attraction as the manager of the revamped and renovated "Outlaw Zipline."

"Once you check in, you will go in here and meet the Marshal. He's going to give you a rundown of what you're up against when you're on the zipline. It gives people a chance to come to Tombstone and actually be a gunfighter."

On this sunny, spring morning while getting prepped and ready for the grand re-opening, Lane ran the zipline again and again with the locals who he hopes will be return customers.

"Let's face it. The men that lived here were tough. The men and woman that were here were definitely tough. You had to be a tough character to be around these parts. You've got eight outlaws out here ready to get you."

As the West's and maybe the world's only target shooting zipline, this new fast fixture aims to please.

"I love it. I think it's really fun," Lane told me.

"There are the sensors you're going to shoot," he showed me.

"When you hit one, there's lights in here they will go out. As you're coming down, you're going to have a number of outlaws along the trail here trying to shoot you."

Kim Pierce is one loyal customer having contributed the very first ceremonial dollar to the business when it first opened four years ago.

"We have a great community and we need more local business. And the more we support them, the more people will come and our city will thrive," Kim told me.

She wasn't going to miss the chance to try it out again and sing the praises of a local business trying to breath life into the local economy; all in the name of having a good time fighting the bad guys.

In true Dan's Discoveries fashion, Lane offered to send me down the line.

"It's like saddling up a horse. Ready to go. "I'm your huckleberry. You walk your way to the zipline platform and like the gunslingers of the past, you have to have gumption. You have to have grit. And it helps if it's high noon."

"So no turning back?" I asked Lane.

"No turning back now."

"This is what makes men, men in Tombstone. Off of Toughnut Street! Ok here we go"

[30 fun-filled seconds later]

"I think I did alright. Sometimes the lawmen win, sometimes the outlaws win. It's the way of the Old West."

Outlaw Zipline hosts its Grand Re-Opening, Saturday, March 7th

702 E Toughnut St,

Tombstone, AZ 85638

Learn all about the new experience here