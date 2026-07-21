Dan's Discoveries: Local 4th St. business gets new life in Benson

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If I told you there's a great place to eat in Benson across from lower Circle K on 4th Street you'd say, I know that place. It's 86 Cafe right? Not anymore. Dan Spindle here with Dan's Discoveries. We're going in to discover the all new 4th Street Deli and Desserts.

"All of this started with a little bitty board and my niece making up sandwiches."

Co-owner Tony Lester feels right at home in the kitchen. And if an artist works in paints or clay, Tony works in the art of the sandwich with fresh bread, toppings, and the meats sliced to perfection.

And the portion size never disappoints.

"We often sit here and watch the people and it's like Christmas when it pops open and they see what they're getting. We had a lady that did a joyous clap the other day," Tony said.

So how's the small town vibe around here?

"We love it," Tony said. "We love serving the people of Benson. You know, there's really cool people here."

"They haven't had one complaint, Patricia told me. "Oh, that's good. That's really good. I can't say the same thing. Even I've gotten complaints."

Patricia Colombo is known for her baked goods around here having run the famous Horseshoe Café for years.

But now she's more selective at a space that used be known for its Mexican food.

"Well, this is a little bit more simple. The deli and desserts," Patricia said.

"The fan favorites?

"Most of them like the coconut cream pie. That's the biggest seller," Patricia told me.

Steve Barney is a return customer who loves the sandwiches.

"I'm having a BLT. So you can see it's loaded," Steve said.

They're going on five months since the springtime grand opening and the people keep coming through the door

"I love it, you know, the people here are great. They really support us," Tony said.

My son Porter and I couldn't let this opportunity pass us by.

"Are you gonna dip?" I asked.

"I have to," Porter told me.

The French dip was definitely worth the trip.

"Wow that's good. That is good."

Is 4th Street Deli & Desserts the best new spot in Benson? You'll have to be the judge. Just be sure to bring some napkins.

700 E 4th Street

Benson, AZ

85602

(520) 586-3169