Dan's Discoveries: Holy cow ... This BBQ is smokin'!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nothing brings the neighborhood together like a summertime cookout but who has the time to grill up all of the burgers, steaks and sides to satisfy everyone who wants a seat at the table?

During "National BBQ Month" (May), I discovered a locally owned space that's celebrating a decade of preparing heavenly eats so you don't have to.

If you wander past Broadway just west of Kolb Road, chances are you'll find yourself floating through these doors. And there's no mistaking the smell and the sizzle.

"We've got pork butts and a pork belly here and then on the other side, we've got briskets," Marissa Lewis told me as she showed me the massive smoker out back.

Low and slow is the is the way to go but you've got to keep an eye on these mouthwatering menu items at Holy Smokin' Butts BBQ.

Now, Holy Smokin' Butts? There's a name to grab your attention.

"I was just thinking and praying about it, and God gave it to me. I mean that if you want the honest truth, that is how it happened," Marissa said.

The pork butt is really closer to the shoulder so Marissa and her husband squared up and leaned into making this one time food truck into an honest to goodness small business success story.

"I love cooking. It's something I've always done," Marissa.

After years in Texas, this Tucson native decided to bring the best dishes back to the desert.

"It's like a big family, you know?"

Her loyal staff would have to agree. Kai Cartwright, an employee for the last 6 years, fires up the grill and preps the kitchen for a long day on the line.

"Platters are the biggest one I'd say. I see a lot of those like even now people are already ordering platters," Kai told me.

"I get to barbecue every day. And when I see people eat the meat, that's what makes it worthwhile."

Ed Chism, who already retired from the medical field, uses his knife skills to serve up the perfect slice, made to order, extra napkins included.

"My dad was sort of like an outdoorsman, even though we lived in the city. And so we'd barbecue. We'd go camping, fishing, we learned how to hunt and all that good stuff ... he taught me and my brother both how to work a grill," Ed said.

One guest named Elvia and her husband sat down for one of the famous platters and sides as they often do.

"Just the fact that it's a good variety. We get to try everything and it's more than enough for the two of us. Barbecue sauces are really good."

"So we have a sweet spicy, which is a chipotle based Carolina mustard and then extra spicy which is habanero," Marissa showed me in the kitchen.

Let's just say I was impressed.

"I mean, you could put sauce on this, but you don't have to. Is it polite to eat with my fingers here or is this a normal barbecue joint etiquette? I'm sorry to the children at home."

So let's get to the bottom of this top rated, well-respected BBQ joint. What is the biggest seller - the favorite among BBQ fans? Marissa couldn't quite choose just one.

"My favorite would probably… well, it's so hard."

"A lot of brisket a lot of pulled pork a lot of ribs. And we usually sell out of tri-tip and turkey," Ed told me.

So basically everything.

"You can't please everyone all the time, you know, because everybody has different flavor profiles of what they like," Marissa said.

She's happy. Her kids and grandkids are happy. And her nearly two dozen employees; this Holy Smokin' family hopes to keep customers full for future decades to come

"It makes me feel good that what I started off wanting to do which, was just to make people happy you know, and just enjoy what they eat. I'm doing it," Marissa said.

Check out the Holy Smokin' Butts BBQ menu here