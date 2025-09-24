Dan's Discoveries: Fantasy Comics keeps fans coming back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At some point, comic books made the jump from the page to the big screen and that's how so many relate to these caped characters; through movies and streaming.

But the origin story of this multi-billion dollar business always brings us back to local shops. Let's take you inside Fantasy Comics for Dan's Discoveries.

"I should be more like Captain America or Superman, obviously."

"The writing is excellent and the art is fantastic."

"The service is amazing."

But far from some fictional space, here's the reality check. Fantasy Comics is the real deal.

"I wanted to be a comic book artist, went to college for it, was not that good at it."

Matt Sams' hero's journey led him from the ranks of comic book readers...

"I said I want that job... "

... to store employee back in '05...

..."and then it started getting serious like wait. Now I'm going to actually get what I ask for..."

... to a small business owner for the last dozen years or so.

And he doesn't see the credits rolling on his time here in the near future. After all, he's got the best job in the world.

"Clean up. Read comics. Talk to people about stuff," Matt said.

The people who come here make it a weekly trip, turning the pages on the next panel or the next series.

"I'm a big collector. I love the stories still to this day. It's like reading a book," Gabriel Olea told me.

"I'm checking to see if I have these or not..." Donn Vanak said as he thumbed through the brown cardboard box filled with comics. He's the definition of a regular; someone who has a modest collection of around 1,500. And he just has to add that next edition.

"I try to be picky if I can," Donn laughed.

The local clientele like Donn or Gabriel are the real heroes as Fantasy Comics is coming up on 50 years soon (in 2027). It's the largest shop of it's kind in Southern Arizona; maybe a million comics on the floor and in the neighboring 800 square foot storage room. Those numbers represent the stories that appeal to the young and the young at heart.

"When I was probably 10 or 11 my brother introduced me to the X-men and I've loved them ever since," Gabriel told me.

And that's a storyline that leaps off the page putting it in the ranks of best Tucson businesses by far.

"I just get to help people find what their new favorite thing is,"

It's not so much a happy ending as it is an adventure that just keeps going.

Fantasy Comics

2595 N 1st Avenue

Tucson, AZ

(520) 670 0100