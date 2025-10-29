Cowboy Up! Coffee shop brings connection one cup at a time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s the 'Town Too Tough to Die' which means those who choose to live in Tombstone breathe new life into their community again and again.

Today I discovered a shop that signals a second chapter; not for the city but for three brothers whose roots run deep.

Cowboys have walked these streets of Tombstone for a century and a half, working hard in the mines and corrals and on the range, which requires a strong cup of coffee.

Cowboy Coffee isn’t just a drink, it’s a process.

“Essentially, what we're doing is we're taking coffee and we're adding more coffee and making it stronger.”

And it’s also the name of Tim Kearney’s new coffee shop he just opened with his brothers.



“It makes a strong, rich, robust [drink] like an espresso. We can make your cappuccino, macchiato, all your specialty drinks with that,” Tim told me.

After a six-month-long restoration process on a corner the brothers are all too familiar with…



“We've got the Gunfighter Hall of Fame there, the Rose Tree Museum right there…” Tim shows me…

… this home that dates back to Territorial days, is now a business.

“Our great-great grandparents arrived in Tombstone, Christmas Eve of 1880 and they camped where the courthouse is today,” Tim said.

“[The shop] is one of Tombstone's original buildings.”

Five generations of change took them, like their great-great grandfather, seeking their fortunes of sorts, away from the ranch.



“He was always looking for his Bonanza. He was looking for his oro, his gold, his silver. He was always hoping to make another strike. He never did,” Tim said.

And just like any wayward traveler, the loop back around can be a welcome one.



“But we all came back, made a full circle and came back to our roots,” Tim told me.

For oldest brother Jay, the handlebar-mustachioed barista, the change of pace ultimately spells peace.

“My entire life I thought, man, I've got to get back to Tombstone. I've got to figure out how to make money and have my buddies come over for a cup of coffee and sit around and tell stories. And the dream has come true,” Jay said.

“I think it's super sweet. He's had a dream for a really long time. From the moment we met him. To see it come to fruition is a pretty sweet blessing.”

Olivia Loreto’s family knows Mr. Kearney well. He taught 5th grade for 30 years at Palominas Elementary School.



“He was very loud and happy all the time,” Olivia’s daughter Aleida said.

“My students, they knew I loved them, I told them daily. Mr. Kearney loves you guys,” Tim said.

After investing so much of himself into shaping the leaders of the future, more than 1,000 students strong, they’re now making their way back to share a conversation over a carefully crafted cup.



“I've had at least 40 or 50 come [students] come by just to see Mr. Kearney. Mr. Kearney we heard you were in business and we just wanted to support you,” Tim said.

From the outside looking in it seems like that support will keep on coming in a place steeped in folklore and frothy beverages.



"I hate to tell you it's cappuccino. I'm not sure that's very cowboy like, but it's delicious,” Robert Cleeland told me who was visiting Tombstone for the first time from California.

These cowboys are setting out on a caffeinated trail, and welcoming the rest of us along for the ride.

“Wowee... Fantastico!” said Cara Marrs after sipping her iced coffee. “It's amazing!”

“It's a great recipe,” Michelle Thompson agreed. “Keep that one. I'll be back.”

Cowboy Coffee Bar is open daily at:

316 E Toughnut St. in Tombstone