'We've got the baby': House burns down amid standoff after 7-month-old shot in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police are investigating an armed standoff that developed into a massive house fire hours after a 7-month-old was shot several times near Loop 303 and Cactus Road Friday.

Police say they originally received a call from a woman around 11:30 a.m. who said she escaped from being held hostage since 3 a.m. after the father of her child broke into her house. The woman also told police that the baby was still inside and could be in danger.

Officials say the child's father does not live at the home with the mother and baby.

When police arrived, they heard gunfire from inside the home, which prompted one officer to shoot in that direction. It is unknown if the man was shot at that time.

Watch the original live stream from ABC15 of the standoff and fire as it took place in the player below:

Officers then proceeded to enter, where they located 7-month-old Jaxson with several gunshot wounds and began to render aid before being airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. As of Monday, Jaxson is in critical, but stable condition. Police say Monday that Jaxson has gone through three successful surgeries since the shooting.

Surprise police released body camera video of the moment officers entered the home and rescued Jaxson. You can watch that video, with some audio removed, in the player below. Viewer discretion is heavily advised, this video may not be suitable for all audiences.

Body camera video shows rescue of 7-month-old baby in standoff situation

Surprise police originally stated that the child was 6 months old and clarified Monday that the child is 7 months old.

The mother also reportedly suffered minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital to be with her child.

Officers did not make contact with the man while they were in the home and SWAT teams from multiple Valley agencies attempted to negotiate with the man.

Just after 3 p.m., a fire had sparked at the home where the standoff situation was occurring. Police say response from the fire department was delayed due to the possible threat and the sound of gunshots coming from inside the home. Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Aerial footage showed much of the house destroyed by the fire.

Once the fire was mostly put out, around 4:15 p.m., firefighters could be seen searching through the home.

Surprise police say that the remains of the suspect, 51-year-old Todd Marchetti, have since been found with what they say appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The official cause of death is still pending the results of the medical examiner's full report.

ABC15 crews spoke to a neighbor regarding the situation who shared their experience during the incident.

ABC15's Lillian Donahue speaks with neighbor at standoff and fire scene in Surprise

Police say they have responded to at least one incident of domestic violence involving the man and woman in the past.

The family of baby Jaxson has created a GoFundMe to help with medical and living expenses.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a domestic violence situation, there are resources to help:



National Domestic Abuse Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)



Maricopa County DV Hotline: 480-890-3039



Phoenix Family Advocacy Center: 602-534-2120

Click here for more domestic violence and shelter information and resources available.