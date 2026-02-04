WATCH: Former FBI special agent discusses the impact new clues and details have in cases like Nancy Guthrie's

PHOENIX — The search for Nancy Guthrie intensifies as the days pass by with no break in the case.

Nancy hasn't been seen since Saturday, January 31 at 9:30 p.m. That's when her daughter dropped her off at her Tucson home.

RELATED: Alleged ransom note received as search for Nancy Guthrie continues in Tucson area

When she didn't show up to church the next morning, her friends contacted family members.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said there is evidence of a forced entry at Nancy's home and that she was likely abducted while sleeping. The 84-year-old is without her daily medication.

Former FBI special agent and ABC News contributor Brad Garrett sheds light on how new details and clues can impact an investigation like the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. Hear from him in the player above.