Records: Man accused of impersonating doctor, sexually assaulting minor at Phoenix elementary school

PHOENIX — A man was arrested after allegedly gaining access to a school and sexually assaulting a minor at Orangewood Elementary School in Phoenix on Wednesday.

According to records from authorities, 25-year-old Abel Gblah encountered a 10-year-old girl who was going to the nurse's office. He told the girl he was a doctor and then proceeded to sexually assault her in an empty classroom.

Police reports say that Glbah fled the scene, and he was later apprehended at his home.

Court documents show the suspect denied being at the school or knowing the victim.

Evidence was found at the suspect’s home, including a shirt that the suspect was seen wearing in school surveillance video.

In a statement, the Washington Elementary School District said they called 911 when school officials learned of an unauthorized man on campus, which is located near 19th and Glendale avenues, on Wednesday afternoon.

The school was put on lockdown from 12:20 to 1:45 p.m.

District officials say the individual followed a student, who was buzzed in through the main entrance. He was on campus about 10 minutes and made “inappropriate contact with a student” while at the school, according to district officials.

The statement goes on to say: “The school and district understand how concerning situations like this can be. An Orangewood employee has been placed on administrative leave while the District continues its investigation.

"The school administrator will be working closely with staff and District Security to review safety procedures to ensure they are doing everything possible to keep Orangewood a safe place for students and staff. Additionally, District Security will be on campus for the remainder of the week."

According to an initial appearance in court, which Gblah did not attend in person, Gblah has two prior convictions in 2021 for sexual conduct with a minor.

A representative for the state said during the initial appearance that Gblah was still on probation for those convictions and had been failing to comply with probation terms, including failing to report nearly two dozen times, and failing to register as a sex offender.

Glbah is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond for the new allegations. However, due to his probation violations, a judge ruled that he is not releasable or bondable.

Read the full statement from Washington Elementary School District:

I want to provide an update regarding the advisory I sent yesterday. As shared, we were made aware of an unauthorized male on campus. We immediately called 911 and placed the school on lockdown from 12:20 to 1:45 p.m. Upon investigation, it was determined that the individual gained access behind a student who was buzzed in through the main entrance. He was on campus for approximately 10 minutes and during that time, he made inappropriate contact with a student. We have been working closely with the Phoenix Police throughout the investigation and last night they informed us that an arrest has been made. The Phoenix Police can provide additional information about the matter.

We understand how concerning situations like this can be. Please know that I am working closely with our staff and District Security to review our safety procedures and ensure we are doing everything possible to keep Orangewood a safe place for students and staff. Additionally, District Security will be on campus for the remainder of the week.

I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the Phoenix Police Department for their quick response to the matter. We are beyond grateful for their help and support and we are thankful they were able to apprehend this individual so quickly. Please know that we are working closely with the child and the child’s family to provide any and all resources and support that they might need. Thank you for your continued support and trust.