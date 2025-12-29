Police seeking information after downtown Phoenix shooting leaves four hurt

PHOENIX — Four people were taken to hospitals after a shooting early Sunday morning near 1st and Washington streets in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the area just before 2:30 a.m. and found multiple people who had been shot.

According to police, three women suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while one man was hurt and is in critical condition.

Police said the shooting forced road closures and shut down Valley Metro light rail service for several hours.

When daylight arrived, large portions of Washington Street in central Phoenix were still blocked off as officers from the Phoenix Police Department continued their investigation. Evidence markers lined the roadway, and yellow caution tape stretched across multiple blocks.

“I just went on my run this morning and was wondering what all the lights and police cars were for,” said Joy Benton.

Much of the police activity was centered near the bars and nightclubs on Washington in between 1st and 2nd streets. Police have not confirmed where exactly the shooting began or what led up to it.

As the sun came up, residents trying to leave nearby apartment buildings found themselves blocked by police tape, as others watched on from their balconies. Visitors in town for the bowl game at Chase Field on Saturday also woke up to the disruption.

“I’m not sure what woke me up, the noise, sirens, beepers,” said Paul Basballe, who was staying at a nearby hotel. “It was down near the hotel from us. It was kind of unusual.”

Police had not confirmed whether any suspects are in custody or released information about a possible motive. Their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.