Mesa pursuit suspect charged with child abuse, assault, fleeing from police and more

MESA, AZ — A man is facing multiple charges after leading a police pursuit through Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix Saturday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Mesa police officers were called to the area of Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue for reports of a domestic assault.

According to a police report, a 911 caller said she was assaulted by a man she knew, later identified as 30-year-old Luis Enrique Fernandez. She also reported that after assaulting her, Fernandez left with her two children inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located Fernandez, who had two small children, ages 6 years old and 3 months old.

At that point, Fernandez continued driving and ignored commands from police to stop.

Fernandez began driving recklessly and sped away from officers, traveling onto the US 60 through multiple cities. He continued westbound until he hit Interstate 17 and eventually turned around and started heading back toward Mesa.

He intentionally rammed other vehicles on the freeway as well as a fully-marked and occupied Phoenix police vehicle, causing several crashes, according to the police report.

Authorities say Fernandez was heading back toward Mesa when he was stopped by Phoenix police officers, who initiated a vehicle immobilizing device.

Once the vehicle was stopped, Fernandez continued to be uncooperative, according to police. Officers had to break his window and physically drag him out of the car before finally taking him into custody.

A Mesa officer conducted a DUI investigation and determined he was driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol with the two children inside the vehicle, according to police documents.

Court documents reveal that upon questioning, Fernandez admitted he was in an argument with the children’s mother but would not discuss whether it was a physical argument. Police say he admitted he had been kicked out of the residence the day before but met up with the woman and children to go to an event that evening.

Fernandez wouldn’t discuss what led up to him fleeing from police officers, but said he had been drinking and was upset about the argument, police said.

Fernandez has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on multiple charges which include: