MCSO: Missing 51-year-old Chad Holvig found dead along with second person

GOODYEAR, AZ — A West Valley man who was missing for more than a month has been found dead in Buckeye, according to officials.

Chad Holvig, who was reported missing on July 11, was found on August 4, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Chad's son Dalton was reported missing one day earlier on July 10. Dalton was found with three gunshot wounds last week during an MCSO home search near Citrus Road and Interstate 10.

Officials said Dalton's wounds appeared to have happened several weeks prior to finding him and he had not received medical attention. Court documents show Dalton was zip-tied and held against his will at the home.

During the home search, two bodies were also found on the property. Those two bodies were turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office for identification and to determine their cause of death.

On Wednesday, MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone announced one of the two bodies was identified as Chad Holvig. A cause of death hasn't been determined, though MCSO referred to Chad's death as a homicide.

The second body was identified as 31-year-old Anthony Vayne. Vayne's cause of death is believed to be from a gunshot wound, according to Penzone.

MCSO has not released additional details on Vayne or how he was connected to the home and others involved.

Police also found several firearms and illegal substances during a search of the property.

Two residents of the home were detained during the search and later taken into custody, booked on multiple charges.

The residents, Roberto Bernal and Christine Bernal, face charges including aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, prohibited possessor, and kidnapping. The charges are related to Vayne's death and Dalton's injuries.

Investigators are still working on the details surrounding Chad's death and potential charges related.