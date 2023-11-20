Man who gave teen fentanyl sentenced to six years in prison following her death

PHOENIX — A man has been sentenced to six years in prison following the death of a 16-year-old Arizona girl.

Hannah Pairrett’s mom says her daughter thought she was buying Percocet pills from a Phoenix drug dealer.

One hour after she took them, she became unconscious and died.

“She was a really good person. Very funny. Lit up the room when she walked in,” her mom Danya Ayers described.

The dealer, Michael Allen Fox, was sentenced on Monday to six years in prison and three years of probation.

This April, he pleaded guilty to knowingly selling Hannah fentanyl pills in 2019.

Ayers spoke in court recently and said she wants to help give a voice to the parents of children who have overdosed.

“I want to bring some kind of justice for her and other kids. There have been so many who have died who have no justice," Ayers said.

Ayers and the group of parents are now pushing Arizona lawmakers to punish drug dealers whose pills kill.

“There are no laws in Arizona for any kind of drug-induced homicide, and we want to change that.”

Read Michael Allen Fox's indictment.

Read Michael Allen Fox's plea agreement.