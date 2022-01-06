PHOENIX — The hunt is on for a man who shot and killed a leashed dog in a West Phoenix neighborhood.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, December 27, a dog owner was walking her leashed dog near 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road when the shooting happened.

Police say a man approached them, pulled out a handgun from his pocket and shot the dog after it growled at him.

The suspect said “sorry” and continued walking, leaving the scene, according to police.

He is being described as a Black male, 20-years-old, 5’5” tall, and about 140 pounds.

Investigators are asking for any information regarding the incident. Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.