Man fatally shoots 18-year-old brother during argument in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead.

At about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of 44th Street and McDowell Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a man in a parking lot who stated that he just shot his brother.

A second man, identified as 18-year-old Dameon Glover, was located at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses and it was learned that the two brothers had gotten into an argument and then both pulled out firearms, police said.

Glover was struck and died from his injuries at the scene.

Police did not say if the other brother was injured or if charges have been filed against him.

An investigation remains ongoing.