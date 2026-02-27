Gilbert man arrested, accused of secretly recording people in store bathroom at Scottsdale Fashion Square

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Gilbert man has been arrested on allegations that he secretly recorded people inside a store bathroom at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Court paperwork shows 37-year-old Daniel A. Sanchez currently faces three felony counts of voyeurism.

The investigation began last October when a county sheriff's deputy in South Carolina discovered a USB storage device in a vehicle he had recently purchased.

The deputy reviewed the contents of the USB drive and found several videos that appeared to have been secretly recorded. Sanchez was allegedly observed in one of these videos.

Once it was learned that Sanchez lived in Gilbert, the case was transferred to Gilbert police.

Gilbert police identified a man who was a victim, and he told police that Sanchez was a former coworker at the Lululemon location at Scottsdale Fashion Square. The investigation was then transferred to Scottsdale police.

Scottsdale police reviewed the videos and found eight secretly recorded videos. Through victim interviews, police confirmed that two of the eight videos were recorded at the Scottsdale Lululemon location.

In one video, it allegedly shows Sanchez setting up the camera in a trash can, and it shows two people using the bathroom before he allegedly comes back to get the camera.

The second video, recorded at the Scottsdale Lululemon, shows Sanchez allegedly setting up the camera, leaving, and then four different people using the bathroom. Police contacted all four victims, and they all said they did not consent to be recorded.

A third video was identified to be recorded at another rental property in Scottsdale, but the court paperwork does not make clear where the other videos were taken.

After his arrest, Sanchez reportedly told police that he recorded "many victims" in California. He did not mention all the cities where this took place.

A search warrant was served following his arrest, and police recovered a cell phone and a small iPod. The contents of those devices have not yet reviewed, court paperwork shows.