Child arrested in Surprise for threatening to bring gun to school, shoot students

SURPRISE, AZ — An 11-year-old student has been arrested, accused of making threats to bring a gun to school and kill other students.

Surprise police say another student alerted the school of the threat after the boy reportedly shared plans to bring a gun to Paradise Honors Middle School to harm other students.

Surprise police worked with the school and took the 11-year-old boy into custody before the start of the school day Monday.

Police say the boy was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center for making a terroristic threat, which is a class 3 felony, as well as disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

“I applaud the bravery of the student who spoke up to protect his school and the partnership we have with all of our educational partners who work with us every day to ensure the safety of our schools, students, and community,” said Surprise Police Chief Benny Piña. “Threats of violence toward our schools will not be tolerated and those who engage in this type of activity will be held fully accountable for their actions.”

According to police, the boy admitted to making the threat of violence. They boy was taken into custody at the school and was unarmed at the time, according to police.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Surprise Police at (623) 222.4000, or 623.222.TIPS (8477), or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.