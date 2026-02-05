Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
California man in custody accused of texting Nancy Guthrie's family members about ransom demand

Derrick Callella faces charges of sending a ransom demand and harassment.
Authorities have announced a $50,000 reward and an impostor making a ransom demand was arrested as police continue their search for Nancy Guthrie, who went missing Saturday. During a Thursday morning press conference, officials with the Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI shared new details on their continued efforts to locate Nancy Guthrie.
TUCSON, AZ — A man has been arrested and accused of sending a ransom demand to the Guthrie family as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues.

On Thursday, officials held a press conference that mentioned the arrest of Derrick Callella, along with a $50,000 reward for help finding Nancy Guthrie. Watch the press conference in the player above.

According to court paperwork, Callella of Hawthorne, California, faces charges of sending a ransom demand and harassment.

Callella is accused of sending a text message to one of Nancy Guthrie's children, saying, "Did you get the bitcoin were [sic] waiting on our end for the transaction."

The family received those texts while in Arizona.

Law enforcement determined the number was associated with a voice over internet protocol (VOIP) text and call application that allows users to obtain another phone number for their mobile device, separate from their carrier phone number.

After police obtained records on the phone number, they learned it was associated with an email belonging to Callella.

Court records show Callella admitted to sending two texts to the family. He also reportedly called one of Nancy Guthrie's family members.

The text messages have not been connected to the ransom demands sent to multiple media outlets, including our Scripps News Group station in Tucson.

