Authorities serve search warrants in California after Pinetop woman found dead

PINETOP, AZ — A murder investigation into the death of 59-year-old Kerri Ann Abatti of Pinetop, Arizona, has crossed into California.

On December 2, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office served multiple search warrants on structures and properties in El Centro, California, associated with the Abatti Family and their business operations.

The investigation started on November 20 when deputies responded to the area of Bruin Way and Branding Iron Loop in Pinetop for a homicide.

When deputies arrived, they located the body of Kerri Ann Abatti, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

A suspect has not been identified and specifics about the murder investigation have not been released.

Nearly two weeks after the homicide, detectives served search warrants at Michael Abatti's residence in El Centro, California, as well as two camp trailers and two vehicles belonging to the family.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office says the warrants were served based on the results of the ongoing investigation and evidence developed by detectives.

Authorities have not officially said how Michael and Kerri are related.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Navajo County Sheriff's Office at 928-524-4050.

ABC15 will continue to follow this case and provide updates as they become available.