1 dead, 8 injured at Phoenix strip mall shooting near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road

Police are investigating after 9 people were shot at a Phoenix strip mall Saturday morning.
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jun 04, 2022
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly mass shooting in north Phoenix.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road, north of Dunlap, for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

A total of nine people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

One person, believed to be an adult female, died from injuries sustained during the shooting, Phoenix police said.

Two others, both adult females, are being treated for life-threatening injuries. Six people, including a teenage male, are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting happened at a strip mall while about 100 people were in the area. Officials said people were both inside and outside of the building which appeared to have a party taking place.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned an altercation between multiple parties escalated into a shooting.

Officials said they have not determined how many shooters were involved but evidence indicates a handgun was used.

No suspect(s) have been arrested.

Hatcher Road is closed to traffic from 7th Avenue to 15th Avenue until further notice.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) for Spanish.

Stick with ABC15 as we work to get more details in this developing story.

