UArizona libraries operating hours change as safety protocol due to coronavirus concerns

Posted: 2:00 PM, Mar 14, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-14 17:02:58-04
University of Arizona 1

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is taking extra steps to ensure the health safety of students, faculty and staff, and visitors due to coronavirus concerns.

UArizona announced Wednesday classes will be online due to coronavirus concerns.

On Friday, UArizona has also added students should not return to campus after spring break.

Along with classes moving online, and students not returning, campus libraries operating hours will be changing.

Hours, closures, reservations:

  • The Main Library is open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 11p.m. - CatCard access only for enrolled UA students and employed UA faculty/staff.
  • The Health Sciences Library is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. - CatCard access only for UAHS clients.
  • The Science-Engineering Library and the Fine Arts Library are closed.
  • Special collections, the reading room, and the exhibit gallery are closed.
  • CATylst studeios are closed.
  • The libraries will no accept room reservation request from non-UA affiliates.

In light of that, the libraries have extended lending periods of laptops borrowed, checked-out books, and all late fees will be waived for books and borrowed technology.

For more information or latest updates, click here.

