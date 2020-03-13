Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UArizona asks students not to return to campus, if possible

Posted: 3:39 PM, Mar 13, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-13 18:40:28-04
items.[0].image.alt
University of Arizona Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is asking its students not to return to campus after spring break due to coronavirus concerns.

In an email to students and faculty, Univeristy President Robert Robbins said students may briefly return to campus to collect their belongings whenever they can. They're also asking staff and faculty to work from home if possible, though they're allowed to be on campus if necessary.

RELATED: List of Tucson-area events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Robbins said students without a suitable alternative living situation can remain on campus, and support operations around the campus will continue as usual.

Classes are set to resume Wednesday, which was delayed from Monday in an announcement earlier this week. The school also said it would be moving all in-person classes to online wherever possible.

FULL SECTION: Coronavirus tips, prevention, latest updates

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS AT 5, 6, AND 10

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS

Pat Parris, Valerie Cavazos, Cuyler Diggs, and Jason Barr bring you the latest news and information weeknights at 5, 6, and 10.