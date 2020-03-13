UArizona asks students not to return to campus, if possible

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is asking its students not to return to campus after spring break due to coronavirus concerns.

In an email to students and faculty, Univeristy President Robert Robbins said students may briefly return to campus to collect their belongings whenever they can. They're also asking staff and faculty to work from home if possible, though they're allowed to be on campus if necessary.

Robbins said students without a suitable alternative living situation can remain on campus, and support operations around the campus will continue as usual.

Classes are set to resume Wednesday, which was delayed from Monday in an announcement earlier this week. The school also said it would be moving all in-person classes to online wherever possible.

