Third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Health Department announced a third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 Sunday.

PCHD says the individual is an older adult who currently recovering in a hospital.

Health officials began an investigation to determine exposure and recommend actions to prevent further spread.

"This case marks the first positive result in Pima County as a result of commercial testing performed by a private laboratory," according to PCHD.

A sample will be sent to the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory for confirmation of coronavirus.

A test is considered "presumptive positive" when a test results positive at a state lab but hasn't been confirmed by the CDC.

FULL SECTION: CORONAVIRUS IN ARIZONA

The patient is Arizona's thirteenth confirmed case of COVID-19. Five in Pinal County, four of those in Maricopa County, and three in Pima County, one in Graham County.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says these are the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Symptoms of the virus are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure, according to ADHS. Those under risk of contracting the virus are individuals who have traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading or in closes contact with others who may have COVID-19.

If you have developed symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath stay home and call your doctor, ADHS says.

RELATED: Second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County

RELATED: Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County