Second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Health Department announced the second presumptive positive case with COVID-19 in Pima County Friday.

The individual had recently recently traveled to another U.S. state. Investigators are working to determine if the virus was contracted during travel or not, according to PCHD.

The presumptive diagnosis was determined Friday at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory in Phoenix. The Health Department is working to learn more about the individual and exposure to the virus.

"How the individual contracted the virus is currently under investigation and household contacts are under observation in home isolation," PCHD says.

Health officials say at the time there is no relation between this case and presumptive case identified in Pima County on March 9.

PCHD say the individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

A test is considered "presumptive positive" when a test results positive at a state lab but hasn't been confirmed by the CDC.

“This new case highlights the importance of hospitals, doctors, public health, and the general public working closely together,” said Dr. Bob England, Director of the Pima County Health Department. “Our disease investigators have been working day and night to protect public health, and are in the process of identifying and reaching out to any people who may have been in contact with the case while infectious.”

The patient is Arizona's tenth confirmed case of COVID-19. Three of those in were in Maricopa County, five in Pinal County, and two in Pima County.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says these are the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.