Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Public Health officials are tracking the spread of coronavirus throughout the state. This article has the latest updates and cases in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed 12 positive coronavirus cases in Arizona. This was last updated 12:53 p.m. March 14, 2020.

FULL SECTION: CORONAVIRUS IN ARIZONA

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services below are the latest totals of people tested, pending cases, cases ruled-out, and positive cases.

Number of cases in Arizona:



Number of people tested: 183

Number of positive cases: 12

Number of pending cases: 50

Number of cases ruled-out: 121

The total number of cases in counties include; four in Maricopa County, five in Pinal County, two in Pima County, and one in Graham County.

Timeline of cases recorded:

March 14, 2020:

Maricopa County Public Health has confirmed the fourth presumptively positive COVID-19 case in the county Saturday.

March 13, 2020:

The Pima County Health Department announced the second presumptive positive case with COVID-19 in Pima County Friday.

The individual had recently recently traveled to another U.S. state. Investigators are working to determine if the virus was contracted during travel or not, according to PCHD.

The Pima Unified School District in Graham County says a staff member who was previously exposed to the coronavirus has now tested positive.

It's unclear if this is the 10th case in Arizona announced earlier Friday by the Pima County Health Department, or if this is an additional case that is not reflected in the numbers compiled by the Arizona Department of Health Services. As of Friday night, the AZDHS website did not list any confirmed cases in Graham County.

March 11, 2020:

Pinal County health officials confirmed two new presumptive positive cases the virus. Both patients are more than 60 years old and live in the same household as the three other Pinal County cases.

The Maricopa County Deparmtent of Public Health also confirmed a new case of the virus Wednesday. The patient is a man in his 90s. There are now nine diagnosed coronavirus patients in the state.

March 9, 2020:

A Pima County resident has tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus known as COVID-19, county health officials announced Monday afternoon.

The person wasn't seriously ill and has fully recovered, but is staying at home as a precaution. State and county health officials are investigating anyone who had contacts with the patient.

March 7, 2020:

The Arizona Department of Health Services and Pinal County Public Health Department has confirmed two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County.

Two Pinal County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 Saturday. The cases are from the same household as the current Pinal County case, ADHS says.

March 6, 2020:

The state's first community-spread coronavirus case has been confirmed in a Pinal County resident.

The case is the third person has tested "presumptive positive" in Arizona, the state health department confirmed Friday.

March 3, 2020:

The new “presumptive positive” case was added to the department’s list Tuesday.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health says the new case involves a Maricopa County man in his twenties who is a "known contact of a presumed positive case outside of Arizona who had traveled to an area with community spread of COVID-19." He is not hospitalized and is recovering at home, officials say.

January 26, 2020:

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) have confirmed one person in Maricopa County has been diagnosed with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

The patient is a member of the Arizona State University community but does not live in university housing. ADHS officials said the person had recently returned from travel to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the illness.

RELATED: List of Tucson-area events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

A test is considered "presumptive positive" when a test results positive at a state lab but hasn't been confirmed by the CDC.

Arizona Department of Health Services says the community COVID-19 spread is minimal at this time. See below a list of safety protocols to follow to stay healthy.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says these are the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Symptoms of the virus are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure, according to ADHS. Those under risk of contracting the virus are individuals who have traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading or in closes contact with others who may have COVID-19.

If you have developed symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath stay home and call your doctor, ADHS says.