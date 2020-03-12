Arizona spelling bee postponed

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona's state spelling bee has been postponed.
Originally set to take place March 21 in Phoenix, the competition will now be held at a date yet to be determined.
The postponement is due to coronavirus fears.
Here is the statement from the Arizona Educational Foundation:
It is with a heavy heart that the Arizona Educational Foundation announces the postponement of the Arizona State Spelling Bee. We have closely been monitoring and evaluating the situation around COVID-19 to ensure we are taking the necessary measures to protect the health and well-being of students and their families. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arizona State Spelling Bee originally scheduled for March 21st, 2020. At this time, we do not have a new date selected for the State Spelling Bee. In the event we determine it is safe to reschedule, a notification will be issued immediately. Thank you for your understanding as we implement safety precautions in response to COVID-19.