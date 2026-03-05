Water barrel vandalism in Sonoran Desert puts migrants, hikers at risk, organizations say

Humanitarian organizations say water stations in the Sonoran Desert near the Arizona-Mexico border have been repeatedly vandalized, putting migrants, hikers and others at risk of dying from dehydration.

A recent Instagram post from Tucson-based Humane Borders showed a snapped flag pole used as a marker to help people locate fresh water near the U.S.-Mexico border. The post sparked conversation online about the safety of those traveling through the desert.

Humane Borders Chairwoman Laurie Cantillo said the damage is likely not accidental.

"This is kind of an unusual occurrence in that the pole metal had been broken," Cantillo said.

While Cantillo said she is not ruling out the possibility of a strong wind gust causing the damage, she said the way the pole was snapped — combined with a history of previous incidents — points to vandalism.

"Is it possible this could've been caused by a strong wind gust...I suppose it's possible," Cantillo said.

Photos and videos from previous incidents show graffiti, water tanks cut with a knife, stolen barrels, a bullet hole and a man draining a barrel.

Tucson Samaritan Gail Koucorek, who works closely with Humane Borders, said the vandalism is deeply troubling.

"It hurts me, because it means you want somebody to die," Koucorek said.

Koucorek said access to fresh drinking water is critical for anyone who finds themselves in the brutal Sonoran Desert heat.

"The water is to save lives for anybody, and our goal is to save lives," Koucorek said.

Cantillo said the vandalism will not stop Humane Borders from its humanitarian mission. The organization maintains several dozen water barrels across southern Arizona.

"We do encounter locations that is hit repeatedly by vandals, which is a crime; we report every incident of vandalism to the appropriate jurisdiction," Cantillo said.

Under Arizona law, those found responsible for vandalism can face fines or possible jail time. Cantillo said incidents are typically handled by the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

"Unfortunately, our stations have been a target," Cantillo said.

