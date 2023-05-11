Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsBorder Watch

Actions

Tucson Station agents reunite mother with child

The two were separated on the dangerous journey across the border
Tucson Station agents helped reunite a migrant mother with her child after they got separated while crossing the border.
Mother reunited with child
Posted at 4:45 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 09:04:17-04

Tucson Station agents helped reunite a migrant mother with her child after they got separated while crossing the border.

According to United States Border Patrol Chief John R. Modlin, on May 5, Tucson Station agents apprehended four migrants near Three Points, Arizona. A woman in the group said she had been separated from her young child just before coming into contact with the agents.

The Tucson Sector proceeded to deploy several assets in order to search the area for the missing child.

On May 6, Modlin says a 911 call was received approximately six miles from the initial apprehension location. Border Search, Trauma and Rescue agents (BORSTAR) working alongside the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the area.

Later that day around 2:00 p.m., agents successfully located the child with a 33-year-old Mexican citizen. Modlin explained how they were both taken back to Tucson, where the child was reunited with her mother.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration