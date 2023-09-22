Tucson leads all southern border sectors in August apprehensions

Tucson is leading southern border sectors in August apprehensions, with the Customs and Border Protection officially announcing the numbers.

They showed the Tucson sector was the leader for migrant arrests among the nine southern border sectors with nearly 50,000.

An average of over 1,500 a day. See the numbers for yourself.

The August numbers are being released as border numbers surge now.

In a tweet the Tucson sector chief said agents are arresting nearly 2,000 migrants a day in September.

The high numbers have led to street releases in Cochise and Santa Cruz County.

In August, Border Patrol agents apprehended 181,000 migrants.