CCSO deputies prepare for migrant street releases

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says migrant street releases are underway throughout the county.

According to the department's Facebook page, deputies received word from U.S. Customs and Border Protection leadership that street releases would begin Wednesday, September 13th.

Sheriff Dannels expressed frustration with the announcement.

“The migrants being released are from outside Cochise County but were bused to Cochise County, processed and then released. Cochise County is a rural county with limited resources leaving these migrants vulnerable. In short, this lack of humanitarian consideration poses risk for the migrants," Dannels said in a statement.

KGUN9 reached out to CBP; a spokesperson for the agency released the following statement:

The concerns expressed by CCSO come amid multiple migrant busts on Wednesday, September 13th.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office On Wednesday, September 13th, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop, apprehending two individuals attempting to transport 12 undocumented migrants.

Just outside of Benson, Deputies apprehended two teenagers transporting 12 migrants inside of their car. The driver of the vehicle was a U.S. citizen, identified as 18-year-old Osvaldo Alexander Garcia Aramburo of Douglas. The passenger, was identified as 19-year-old Nahomi Amaya of Mexico.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office On Wednesday, September 13th, CCSO personnel discovered a U.S. citizen attempting to transport multiple migrants in Tombstone.

In a separate encounter on Wednesday down in Tombstone, CCSO personnel arrested 30-year-old Kyle Ferreina from Colorado. Ferreina was attempting to smuggle 5 undocumented migrants, including a 12-year-old boy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

