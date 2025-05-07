Styrker vehicles provide extra eyes on the southern border for law enforcement

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fort Huachuca has seen an increase in soldiers on the installation since President Donald Trump ordered military personnel to help at the southern border earlier this year.

Northern Command oversees the Joint Taskforce- Southern Border, headquartered on Fort Huachuca. Some of the resources sent to southern Arizona include the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team from Colorado. They have soldiers on Fort Huachuca and spread throughout Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. James Teskey, Operations Officer for the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, says they have 2,000 soldiers participating in the mission.

"What we bring as an Army, from equipment to people, to leaders to processes, it's just a different look and a different tool that can help us really solve... a very complicated problem," he said.

The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team has more than 100 Stryker vehicles on the mission. KGUN 9 was given exclusive access to see and learn about the vehicles and how they are being utilized on the southern border.

“It’s just a super versatile vehicle," said Vehicle Commander for the 2nd Stryker Brigade Commander, John Wilkers. "We're extremely grateful to have them.”

The vehicles are designed to drive on almost all terrain, helping them access areas along the border that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) can't physically get to. The Styrkers have cameras and can carry soldiers— currently they're being used to drive along the border.

“Adding more cameras, we're adding the ability to reposition a site, really at will," Teskey said. "So as we start to understand a certain area and say, 'well, we think there's illicit activity over here,' we can reposition easily.”

He says since they started their mission, about three months ago, they have seen activity and helped CBP almost daily. If they see something on the cameras, they notify Border Patrol, who can then approach and apprehend suspected border crossers or smugglers if needed. Teskey says Border Patrol handles all law enforcement aspects — his team is just adding eyes.

“Every day, in every one of those sectors, you know, we are making detections, we see some activity, and we call CBP in...to interdict and to stop,” Teskey said.

Wilkers showed KGUN 9 how the cameras on the Strykers work. He says they can see more than a mile and are controlled from inside the vehicle. The cameras also have thermal imaging to help indicate if something is out where they're looking.

"(With a) toggle of this joystick I can control that camera system up there," Wilkers said. "It can see accurately out to about three kilometers, and it can see pretty much anything.”

Teskey says he anticipates the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team remaining on their current mission until the end of the year. They could be replaced if the mission continues. He says it's important to have rotation in duties and assignments so soldiers are constantly learning.

