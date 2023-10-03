Smuggled migrants found during I-10 car stop, driver faces charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents from the Willcox Border Patrol Station helped the Benson Police Department with a car stop with migrants.
The incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 16 and agents found four smuggled migrants in the back seat of the car during a routine stop on I-10.
The driver, a juvenile U.S. citizen, is now facing criminal charges.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.