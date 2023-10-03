Watch Now
Smuggled migrants found during I-10 car stop, driver faces charges

Benson police worked with federal agents
Posted at 2:20 PM, Oct 03, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents from the Willcox Border Patrol Station helped the Benson Police Department with a car stop with migrants.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 16 and agents found four smuggled migrants in the back seat of the car during a routine stop on I-10.

The driver, a juvenile U.S. citizen, is now facing criminal charges.

