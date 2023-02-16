Rep. Juan Ciscomani on Speaker McCarthy's upcoming border visit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Kevin McCarthy will be in southeast Arizona tomorrow.

He's making his first trip to the border since becoming speaker.

McCarthy will lead a congressional delegation to Cochise County—a delegation that will include Arizona freshman Congressman Juan Ciscomani (R-6).

I caught up with Ciscomani today here in Tucson, ahead of Thursday's border visit.

"It's important for the Speaker to see what's happening on the ground," says Ciscomani.

Rep. Ciscomani will welcome Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to his district, Congressional District 6, on Thursday. Ciscomani's district covers a portion of Tucson and eastern Pima County, but is primarily situated over Cochise County.

After a briefing with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Tucson Sector headquarters, McCarthy, Ciscomani and three other freshman House members, will take an aerial tour of the border.

That'll be followed by a tour of a ranch along the border in Cochise County.

KGUN 9 Pat Parris and Rep. Juan Ciscomani discuss the upcoming border visit with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

It's something Ciscomani says the Speaker needs to experience.

"To meet with people that are living everyday much closer to the border than even here in Tucson," Ciscomani says.

Pat Parris: "What are the issues you think he's going to learn?"



Rep. Ciscomani: "The need for more resources to the border. This is something that I plan to advocate for. As you know, I'm a member of the Appropriations Committee. The only freshman in there and the only Arizonan in there as well. So it's going to be my job to advocate for these resources to come to the border."

This is believed to be the first time the sitting speaker of the house has visited the U.S. - Mexico border in Arizona.

After just one month in Congress, Ciscomani has delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address in Spanish—now, he's welcoming the Speaker to Southern Arizona.

"My whole goal is to have a seat at the table, to represent my district well," the Congressman tells me. "When we have the appropriations assignment, this gives CD6, and Arizona, a seat at the table, that I'm happy to carry that voice."