Ciscomani touts American Dream in Spanish GOP response to State of the Union

Arizona freshman Congressman Juan Ciscomani delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech in Spanish.

It was an honor for the Republican, who represents Arizona's sixth district.

KGUN 9 spoke with Ciscomani after his response. Ciscomani said the theme of his remarks — the American Dream — is a dream worth fighting for.

"It was important for me to not just focus on what I don't like and what I disagree with, but actually talk about what we want to do but what we are actually doing today," Ciscomani said. all wrapped around the opportunity to pursue the American Dream. The dream that many of us have pursued coming from wherever we are to where we are today. So it was a message of opportunity, optimism, looking to the future and ideas of how we can make things better."

Ciscomani said that as a member of the House Appropriations Committee, he plans to move forward with oversight and keeping the executive branch in check.

----