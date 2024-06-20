Removed under new U.S. asylum policy, deportees in Nogales contemplate next steps

NOGALES, Mx. — White U.S. Government buses pull up to the Nogales border crossing. Dozens of people get off, including families with young children, and are walked into Mexico.

The increase in deportationsis due to President Biden's new asylum policy.

With the change, some asylum seekers who cross the border illegally are being sent back to Mexico almost immediately.

An Arizona CBP spokesperson said apprehensions have decreased by 25% since it was signed.

On the streets in Nogales, there's a human impact, too. Many people were crying, telling us it was the end of the road for their American dreams.

Everything they own is in plastic bags. They lace back up their shoes since border guards take the shoelaces when they're arrested, since they say it can be used as a weapon in custody.

They all are trying to figure out what to do now.

“Well, we arrived here," Corina said, sitting on a bench with her daughter. "I will either take the discounted bus, or stay in a shelter.”

While deportations are nothing new, Tucson-based border volunteers say these removals, with no chance of an asylum hearing, is a major U.S. policy shift.

“There’s credible fear," Carolina Pena said. "These people have credible fear and they’re not given an opportunity to prove that; and that to me is cruel.”

Not only removed, but banned from the U.S.

A mother, Graciela, reads us deportation papers she signed. They say if she is caught back in America, she risks eight years in prison.

While the deportations rise, some shelters are seeing an increase of people showing up, needing help.

At a migrant shelter not too far from the port, Sister Lika Macias offers people from around the world a place to sleep and a haircut.

“We restore their dignity," She said. "They have a hope things will get better.”

Creating a refuge for people like Rudy, who has been waiting months for an asylum appointment.

“It’s very complicated," Rudy said. "This is my second time in Mexico trying to get to the U.S."

There are now legal challenges to the executive order. but those could take months, or years to play out.