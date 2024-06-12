ACLU officially sues Biden for executive order limiting asylum

WASHINGTON — A 29-page lawsuit brought by the ACLU and migrants rights groups based in Texas is challenging President Biden's executive order which limits asylum access at the southern border.

Biden's order says migrants who cross the border illegally can not ask for asylum protections if daily crossings remain at an average of 1,500 a day. The last time crossings were that low was in 2020.

Crossings have not stopped since the order was put in place. It's too soon to say if it's lowering overall numbers.

The lawsuit says "statutory text precludes the President and the Executive Branch from barring noncitizens from asylum based on their manner of entry into the United States.".

The suit references current U.S. immigration law, which allows migrants to ask for asylum even if they cross the border illegally.

The ACLU previously won a suit against the Trump Administrationover a similar asylum executive order.

For now, the Biden order remains in place.