Pima Sheriff’s Dept. investigates shooting by Border Patrol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man who shot at Border Patrol Agents and even shot at a helicopter—that’s how investigators describe a man Border Patrol shot and wounded near Arivaca, south of Tucson. The suspect’s hospitalized in critical condition, while authorities investigate whether the shooting was justified.

When someone in law enforcement shoots a suspect, Pima County law enforcement agencies have a cooperative arrangement where they investigate to decide if that shooting was justified. Now the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is taking the lead in a shooting by a Border Patrol Agent.

Arivaca is a remote area about 35 miles south of Tucson. FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke says about 7am when Border Patrol tried to stop a vehicle there on suspicion of human smuggling the driver led them on a chase, then stopped, jumped out, led them on a foot chase and started shooting.

Janke says, “The subject used a firearm to shoot at a manned CBP helicopter. The subject continued to flee on foot while being pursued by CBP agents who returned fire. The subject was shot. Aid was rendered by the CBP agents.”

Agent Janke says the suspect is 34 year old Patrick Gary Schlegel. We found records confirming he was already serving a three year sentence for human smuggling when he escaped from Federal custody last month.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says, “You know, I understand, clearly, the sensitivity of this, of these types of events in today's world and climate.”

Sheriff Nanos says through a cooperative agreement with all law enforcement in Pima County his deputies will investigate and give the Pima County Attorney a report that will help her decide if the shooting was justified.

“This case, like any case we deal with, will be done by what we call the rule of law. We have processes. We have procedures. We follow those processes, take all the information and move it forward. For somebody to make a decision as to what happened here and what should happen further.”

